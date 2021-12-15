Andre Hope, the lone black juror in the Jussie Smollett case, questioned why the actor re-tied the noose.

Smollett, who was found guilty of lying to Chicago police on Thursday, said that he re-tied the rope after the attack in January 2019 so that responding officers could see it.

In an interview with WLS-TV, Hope, 63, stated, “As an African American person, I’m not putting that noose back on at all.”

Hope also stated that the evidence was stacked against Smollett. Smollett allegedly recruited two brothers to orchestrate the attack, according to two brothers who testified. Hope disagreed with Smollett’s attorneys’ assertions that the brothers plotted the attack.

“When you simply apply your common sense as what’s there,” Hope explained, “it just didn’t add up.”

Smollett’s decision to keep the noose on in order to persuade authorities that he was the victim of a hate crime was questioned by many Black people, including Hope.

According to NewsNation Now, former Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson, who was still in charge when Smollett claimed he was attacked, said something similar to Hope on Morning in America.

“I was concerned when I first saw the footage of him in his apartment with the noose around his neck,” Johnson said. “I don’t think there are many Black people in America who would have a noose around their neck and wouldn’t take it off right away.”

Hope listened to prosecutors claim that Smollett fabricated the hoax because he was upset that the studio where he filmed the TV show Empire didn’t take hate mail seriously. But, even after all of the evidence has been presented and all of the witnesses have testified, Hope still has one major concern.

“I’m still trying to figure out why he did it, why this had to happen,” Hope added. “He was a celebrity.” When Smollett is sentenced next year, he could face up to three years in prison. However, analysts believe he will most likely be placed on probation and compelled to conduct community service.

That would suit Hope, who believes Smollett does not deserve to go to jail. He, he, he, he, he, he, he, he, he This is a condensed version of the information.