Anand Menon: Brexit and the pandemic have given the North a chance.

Who’d have guessed? This, it turns out, is a country torn apart by inequity. A country in which some areas receive significantly more governmental investment than others. One in which your birthplace has a significant impact on the rest of your life.

All of this was obvious many years ago, not least to those who reside in areas of the country where such economic inequalities are prevalent. But maybe the most significant change brought about by the 2016 referendum and the pandemic is that everyone now seems to understand it. Boris Johnson has lamented the fact that “location turns out to be destiny” for “too many individuals.” In other words, Brexit and COVID have given us a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. A chance to address a problem that should have been on our minds long before David Cameron decided that a referendum would be a good way to get rid of UKIP.

It’s worth taking a moment to remind ourselves of the basics. The United Kingdom is the most unequal country in the industrialized world when measured in terms of local GDP per capita. London’s per capita output is £26,000 greater than the North West, North East, and Yorkshire combined, and this disparity has nearly doubled in absolute terms between 2001 and 2019. In the ten years from 2016 to 2018, the average property and financial wealth in London increased by 150 percent, whereas the same figure for the North and Midlands was less than 20%.

Such disparities were scarcely addressed by public investment. Between 2008/9 and 2017/18, per capita public transportation spending in London was £739, compared to £305 in the North. Over the same time period, per capita transportation spending in London increased by £409, compared to just £162 in the North.

Economic inequality, of course, has far-reaching implications. The North has seven out of ten of the worst performing local authority areas in terms of GSCE results. Children in London who receive free school meals are 40 percent more likely than those in the North to achieve a good GSCE in Maths and English. Meanwhile, a student who is enrolled in a free school.