Ana Navarro, co-host of ‘The View,’ compares being fired from the show to being fired from ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm.’

Ana Navarro, a co-host on The View, stated her removal from the set on live television due to a positive COVID test transformed into an episode of Curb Your Enthusiasm.

After Navarro and co-host Sunny Hostin tested positive for COVID despite being fully vaccinated, Vice President Kamala Harris’ appearance on The View was unexpectedly canceled on Friday.

Despite being in the studio, Harris was able to join the hosts remotely. She spent fewer than 10 minutes with co-hosts Joy Behar and Sara Haines near the end of the broadcast.

“It takes so much work to do an interview like this, and it’s something that we were looking forward to, and we were very proud to have the vice president come on The View, and then all of a sudden it turned into an episode of Curb Your Enthusiasm,” Navarro said later that day on CNN’s Anderson Cooper 360.

Navarro and Hostin learnt of the COVID positive results while sitting on set before being asked to go backstage, according to Navarro.

“All indicators point to those being false positives,” she continued. “We had no touch with the vice president for the entire day because she was in a separate room.”

Navarro stated that she is tested on a weekly basis, including before entering the building where the set is housed.

She claims she was retested for COVID and the results came back as two negatives on Anderson Cooper’s show.

Hostin, according to CNN, tested negative for the virus as well.

As Harris’ segment was set to air on Friday’s broadcast of The View, the producers and hosts were at a loss for what to do.

Before breaking into commercials, Behar explained to viewers why Navarro and Hostin had to depart, saying, “We’ll tell you why in a couple of minutes.”

“Shall I introduce the vice president?” Behar asked producers after both co-hosts had left the set. No? Let’s get this party started, shall we? “Let’s have a tap dance!” says the group.

As Harris’ part continued to be delayed, Behar sought to pass the time by fielding random audience questions until it was decided that Harris would join them remotely.

“In the meantime, we’re accepting questions as Sarah and I perform a little tap dancing. This is a condensed version of the information.