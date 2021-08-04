An urgent warning is sent to all Whatsapp users by a tech expert.

A tech expert has advised Whatsapp users to utilize the messaging application with caution.

According to Birmingham Live, everyone who uses the popular app could be hacked because of a flaw in their service.

Although Whatsapp communications are encrypted end-to-end, backed-up chats can be accessed in the cloud.

And, according to @WABetaInfo, the messaging service is working on expanding its backup service in a future release.

“WhatsApp is also working on bringing end-to-end encrypted LOCAL backups on WhatsApp beta for Android!” the tweet read. They were working on E2EE backups on Google Drive, but they’ll also make it available for local backups. In a future version, this feature will be available.”

@WABetaInfo is an independent website that has 95k Twitter followers and was created to announce news about WhatsApp, their updates, and new features.

Followers of the account were perplexed as to what this meant for their safety.

“Can you explain more about local backup?” one tweeted. “I’m looking for a friend,” says the narrator.

“What does e2e encryption even mean when we’re talking about data encryption at rest?” said another. This makes absolutely no sense to me.”

“Will this permit recovering android backups to iOS?” said a third.

“No, because they are two different features,” @WABetaInfo said.

Cloud services, according to tech experts, are vulnerable to scammers and fraudsters hacking.

Authorities can also look at media files and message histories if they have a search warrant.