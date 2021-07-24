An urgent warning has been issued regarding ‘drunk’ seagulls that are expected to terrorize Liverpool this weekend.

For the inhabitants of Liverpool, swarms of seagulls ‘threaten’ men and women is nothing new.

Whether it’s bird droppings on cars, squawking in the early morning, or even attacking local citizens, the city’s seagull population has long wreaked havoc across Merseyside.

An aggressive bird attacked a man walking his dog in Widnes earlier this month, leaving him with three cuts on his head.

Dad was assaulted by a monstrous seagull that had been terrorizing the street for weeks.

Natalie Stewart, 28, said her father was left in a state of disbelief after being swooped on over the weekend.

“It was on top of the lamp post like it often is, squawking pretty loudly, and then it swooped,” she told The Washington Newsday.

“He stooped down to escape it and just kept walking, and then all of a sudden it smacked him in the back of the head.

“It had obviously gone up, turned around, and then slammed into him from behind.”

Other readers of The Washington Newsday shared their own accounts of seagull attacks, with many claiming the birds were becoming “bolder.”

Unfortunately, because to the phenomena known as Flying Ant Day, the seagulls may be more angry this weekend.

This week, several individuals in Liverpool have spotted ants sprouting wings and going out of their nests in search of mates from other colonies.

“Flying ant day in Liverpool,” one Twitter user wrote this week. A) How did they know to all fly at the same time, and b) did they know we’d hung the white bedding out beforehand?”

According to experts, the nuptial flight is an important stage of the insect’s growth since it allows them to reproduce and spawn a large number of additional individuals.

So, why should we be scared of seagulls even more this weekend?

Seagulls have been seen ‘getting intoxicated’ after dining on flying ants, according to reports.

The ants create formic acid, which can “stupefy” the gulls, according to Dr Rebecca Nesbit, an entomologist of the Society of Biology. She speculated that the amount of food consumed could explain why birds were not fleeing danger quickly.