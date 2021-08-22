An urgent warning has been issued regarding a restroom blunder that we’ve all been doing.

Every day, millions of people take showers, but we could all be doing something wrong when we step out.

After we’ve completed bathing, many of us seek for a fluffy towel, but our actions may be harmful to our skin.

While it may appear natural to dry your body and face with the same towel, skin experts advise against it, according to Byrdie.

A doctor has issued a health warning on a typical bathing behavior.

When you use the same towel on your body and your face, bacteria from your body could be transferred to your face, producing breakouts and pimples.

“Bacteria, fungi, dead skin cells, oils, and other debris can gather on the towel, causing skin infections, acne flare-ups, and irritation,” dermatologist Sejal Shah said.

If you’re removing make-up with a towel, another dermatologist, Joshua Zeichner, advises caution.

“If you are removing makeup from the skin that can be deposited on your towel, you should not use it on other regions of the body,” he stated.

“You should also clean a towel if it has any apparent soiling, such as dirt, cosmetics, or bodily fluids, before reusing it.”

Because of all of these concerns, experts recommend that people separate their face and body towels and wash them at least once a week.

Experts advise individuals to keep towels in a dry spot away from the bathroom to avoid the towel becoming damp and fungus and mould developing.