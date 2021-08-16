An urgent search is underway for a 14-year-old girl who has been missing for the past week.

Police are requesting assistance in locating a 14-year-old girl who has been missing for about a week.

Monika Molnar, from West Yorkshire, was last seen on Tuesday, August 10 on Greenbrow Road in Wythenshawe, Manchester.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is urged to contact Greater Manchester Police [GMP].

Anyone who sees her should dial 911.

In a Facebook post, GMP Wythenshawe said, “Monika has been going by the name of Amy.”

“She was last seen wearing all black, including her shoes, and carrying a large black knapsack and a black holdall bag.

“Please contact us referencing log 616-15082021, if you have any information regarding her whereabouts or have had touch with Monika / Amy.

“The simplest method to do this is to go to https://crowd.in/KRwUi7 and fill out the form.” Using the chat feature at the bottom right of the screen, which connects you to a call handler immediately.

“Alternatively, please phone 999 if you know her current location.”