An urgent appeal has been issued to locate a 28-year-old man who went missing on Christmas Day.

Nathan Cunliffe, from Warrington, was last heard from on December 25th and has not been seen or heard from since.

Police and his family are becoming increasingly concerned regarding his well-being and are requesting assistance in locating him.

Nathan is characterized as being 5ft 7inches tall, slender, and sporting a bobble in his long hair.

He could be in the Warrington region, riding a black and blue BMX with black wheels and stickers on the frame.

“We have been making a lot of enquiries to find Nathan and will continue to do so,” said Inspector Chris Watkins. We, as well as his family, are growing increasingly concerned about his well-being.

“I’d like to encourage anyone who has seen Nathan or knows where he is to contact us. He’s not in any danger, but we’re all worried about him. We simply want him to be reunited with his family.

“I’d also ask Nathan to please contact his family; they’re worried about him and want to know he’s okay.”

Anyone with information should call 101 and reference IML 1163299.