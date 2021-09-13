An urgent appeal has been issued for a mother who is wanted in connection with child maltreatment charges.

Police are looking for a woman who has been charged with child neglect.

Kathleen Lawrence, 32, is thought to be in the West Mercia area.

Cambridgeshire Police are looking for the 32-year-old from Hampton Vale in Peterborough.

The police department has to contact with her right away about child neglect charges.

The appeal is also being made to secure her four children’s safety.

Bedfordshire, Buckinghamshire, South Yorkshire, Luton, West Mercia, and Dumfries are among her ancestors.

She could be in Merseyside as well.

“We are looking for the public’s assistance in locating a woman who is wanted in connection with child negligence offences,” a Cambridgeshire Police spokesperson said.

“Kathleen Lawrence, 32, of Hampton Vale, Peterborough, is thought to be making a cross-country move.

“Both ourselves and the local administration need to contact her right away to talk about the negligence charges and secure the safety of her four children.

Lawrence could be anywhere in England, however he is linked to Bedfordshire, Buckinghamshire, South Yorkshire, Luton, Merseyside, West Mercia, and Dumfries.

Anyone with information on Lawrence’s location or possible sightings should phone Cambridgeshire Police on 101 or report online here or via their webchat service.

