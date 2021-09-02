An ‘unsung hero’ who never missed a day of work has died, and his family is praising his ‘legacy.’

Tributes have been paid to a father who has been characterized as a “unsung hero who fought for the people’s rights.”

During his 25 years at the Liverpool 8 Law Centre, Alan Gayle, 76, was a campaign worker and longtime community activist.

Dijuana, Janice, and Lashone, Junade, Celeste, Lyndsey, Kelly, and Nicola, his seven children, declared in a joint tribute that their father “worked for the rights of the people.”

“Dad was in the vanguard of fighting unfairness and injustice, particularly in the Liverpool 8 area,” they added.

“He was a well-respected man who advocated for people’s rights.

“Not only will he be missed by his family, but also by others whose lives he touched.”

Alan, who died on August 17, was the eldest of three siblings, Abdul, Janice, and Howard, and was a well-known personality in the L8 Toxteth neighborhood and beyond.

Abdul, one of Alan’s siblings, commented about his brother’s sporting prowess, saying, “He attended to St Teresa’s Roman Catholic school…

He once held the world records for the long jump, high jump, and 100 meter sprint, as well as the most runs scored in baseball.

“He was also an ABA finalist and captain of the football team at his high school.”

Alan has family in the United States, and his cousin Audrey said they will all miss him.

“I recall the moments we shared growing up, and I will cherish those memories forever,” she added. You will be sorely missed by all of us. Sleep well, my love, until we meet again.”

His children described him as a wonderful father, grandfather, and friend who never ceased caring and loving for his family and community.

“Dad was a brilliant man, intelligent, but I didn’t understand why he didn’t have a job,” they continued.

“I recall him being excited about a job opening at L8 Law Centre, which he landed.

“We were ecstatic because improvements were coming for us and others in the L8 community.

“It was never as if he had a single job description, and he volunteered for a variety of different jobs.”

