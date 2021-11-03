An unexpected element drew the attention of Chase aficionados.

While watching tonight’s episode of ITV’s The Chase, many were distracted.

They were watching Chaser, Darragh Ennis, better known as The Menace, take on Bill, Carla, Si, and Moss.

However, they took to Twitter while watching the show to share something else they had noticed.

The’shameful’ behavior of a Liverpool student has enraged Chase fans.

The fact that ITV was airing a bunch of Christmas commercials in November drew a lot of attention from viewers.

“Three Xmas advertisements in a row OMG #TheChase,” Ryan said.

“Blimey, it doesn’t seem like two minutes ago, all the advertising were Xmas ones #TheChase,” Suze said.

“Me whenever a Christmas ad is played in November #TheChase,” another person remarked, as they uploaded a gif of someone using a remote to turn off the television.

Only three players, Moss, Si, and Carla, advance to the final round, where they will face The Chaser.

Bill was the first to play, and he returned a generous £5,000 to the prize pool.

Carla, a secondary school theatre teacher, was the next to perform, and fans were outraged when she accepted the lower offer of £500.

Despite agreeing to play for less money, she was able to return to the bench and contribute a small amount to the prize pool.

Si, a prison officer, was up next. With any winnings from the event, he planned to take his wife Joanne to Japan to see the cherry blossoms.

Si took the middle offer of £3,000, but was apprehended by The Menace and had to bid farewell to his travel plans.

Last but not least, Marine Captain Moss took the stage. Fans felt he was attractive and liked watching him add another £4,000 to the prize, bringing the total that the team was competing for in the final to £9,500.

However, playing it safe wasn’t enough, as Darragh managed to catch them in the final round, and the entire squad was left disappointed.