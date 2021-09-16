An underworld figure known as “Prince Charles” has been tied to a £1 million cannabis haul.

A Russian man who was apprehended with £500,000 led police to a massive cannabis stash linked to a shady underworld figure known only as “Prince Charles.”

Evgeny Zhilkin, who was travelling through Huyton in a black Audi with the cash hidden inside a suitcase and a secret compartment, was apprehended by police.

The DNA on the luggage led police to Brian Coogan’s house, where he was hiding more than £1 million worth of cannabis imported from Spain.

Zhilkin was carrying a phone using the encrypted chat app Telegram, Liverpool Crown Court heard today.

“Messages proved he had been operating as a courier in Liverpool, commanded by a handler who called himself Prince Charles,” prosecutor Owen Edwards said.

There is no evidence that The Prince of Wales is involved in these events in any manner.

The incredible drug plot unraveled, according to the court, after police discovered the Audi on March 15 of this year.

“An expensive car in a drug-selling area was searched and discovered to be insured to a London address,” Mr Edwards added.

“In Covid times, it stood out. Police pursued the automobile as it sped away from Malta Close.”

Zhilkin, 33, stopped over but continued to reach into his pocket, prompting a request for his identification.

He provided a Russian Federation passport, indicating that he entered the UK on a tourist visa on January 31.

Mr Edwards stated the automobile smelled of marijuana and had a white suitcase on the back passenger seat.

“It was heavy, and there was a significant amount of Bank of England notes within the inner compartment,” he claimed.

“Please don’t take my money, I’m purchasing a house, and there is £500,000,” Zhilkin begged.

£450,280 was in the luggage, with an additional £50,021 hidden within a secret hydraulic “hide” that was accessed with a key fob.

Later, Zhilkin told police that he picked up the money on behalf of a friend who was buying a property, and that he had no idea it was drug money.

He had traveled to Liverpool the day before and stayed at the Picture House apartments, then traveled to Huyton around 10 a.m., according to detectives.

The DNA of Zhilkin and 50-year-old Coogan was discovered on the suitcase.

