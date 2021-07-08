‘An outright blunder’ – After England’s triumph, Didi Hamann takes aim at Raheem Sterling and VAR.

Dietmar Hamann, a former Liverpool and German midfielder, has accused Raheem Sterling of “blatantly” diving to earn England a penalty in England’s semi-final victory over Denmark on Wednesday evening.

Gareth Southgate’s squad fought their way past a determined Denmark side to reach their first World Cup final since 1966.

However, the manner in which England won the game has been tarnished as Sterling seemed to collapse to the ground in the 102nd minute after minor touch from Danish defender Joakim Maehle.

After a quick check of the VAR system, the judgment stood, and after Kasper Schmeichel had saved his original spot-kick, Harry Kane drilled home the rebound to send England to their first major event final in almost 50 years.

Hamann, on the other hand, was less than happy with Sterling’s antics, which led to the penalty being awarded by referee Danny Makkelie.

“Did they have a right to win? On RTE, Hamann remarked, “I have to disagree with Liam (Brady).”

“They won with a penalty that was clearly a dive, which is against the rules of the game. England has long been known as the nation of fair play and no diving.

“We all recall what happened when Jurgen Klinsmann arrived in England and dove, followed by a diving celebration.

Hamann then questioned the VAR technology’s purpose, claiming that it should have been utilized to overturn the original verdict.

“We brought in VAR [to fix decisions like these], as I have stated. Sterling most likely anticipated the challenge, so I’ll give him the benefit of the doubt.

“Maehle, on the other hand, pulls out of the tackle when he realizes he won’t be able to get there. There isn’t any contact at all.

“VAR was brought in to overturn these rulings and correct the referee’s glaring errors. This is the most egregious error you’ll ever witness. I feel bad for the Danes because this is a European Championship semi-final.

“There’s a good chance it would have gone to penalties, and we’d all assumed they’d have an advantage with [Kasper] Schmeichel in goal.

“Congratulations to England, but the manner in which they won is clearly not in the spirit of the game.”

