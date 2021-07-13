An outraged shopper saw checkout anger at Asda.

A horrifying incidence of “checkout rage” at Asda was brought to the attention of a shopper.

The woman, who wished to remain anonymous, said she witnessed the event on Friday afternoon at the Bootle superstore on Strand Road.

She claimed it all stemmed from a female Asda employee attempting to be helpful as the checkout lines became more crowded.

“I’d been chatting to her about anxiety and saying she seemed anxious at the cashier,” the shopper said, “since it was so crowded and everyone was moaning there weren’t enough tills open.”

“I was last in line because she had only taken over to cover the rest of the line until another girl’s shift ended.”

“So the ‘until closed’ sign was up behind me, and when she was almost finished serving me, she went on the headset and said it’s too crowded, and she should really stay open to help.”

“When the sign was removed, these two girls stormed over screaming at her, leaping in front of everyone in the queue that had just formed, shouting you told us you were closed, now you’re open, we’ve had a baby with us.”

“She apologized profusely to them, but they were deafeningly deafeningly deafeningly deafeningly deafen I could tell she was nervous and embarrassed, so I said, “Eh, leave her alone, she’s doing her job.” She was done, but she chose to stay and help because it was so crowded.

“Some people are horrible in the way they talk to workers who are simply performing their jobs.”

The consumer also said that the two young women who assaulted the checkout clerk did not have their faces covered.

“I felt so horrible for her that I went back on Saturday and left her a card and some positive things,” she continued.

Asda has been contacted by the ECHO for comment.