An outbreak of Salmonella linked to an unknown food source is sweeping the United States.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is looking into a multistate Salmonella outbreak that has sickened over 100 people and spread to at least 25 states.

The Salmonella incident is “quickly spreading,” according to the CDC, and has not been connected to any single food source.

The pandemic has afflicted a total of 127 people, with many more believed to have been infected and healed without medical attention.

18 of those who were ill with Salmonella infections were admitted to the hospital as a result of their illness. There have been no deaths reported.

California, Utah, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Nebraska, Kansas, Oklahoma, Texas, Minnesota, Iowa, Missouri, Arkansas, Wisconsin, Illinois, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, New Jersey, Massachusetts, and Connecticut are among the 25 states affected by the outbreak.

Recent instances may not have been reported yet, according to the CDC, because determining whether a person who is sick with Salmonella is part of an outbreak can take up to four weeks.

Salmonella symptoms include diarrhea, a fever of more than 102 degrees Fahrenheit, bloody diarrhea, vomiting, and signs of dehydration.

People who have signs of Salmonella infection should seek medical attention and report their sickness to their local health agency as part of our inquiry.

Always wash hands, surfaces, and utensils, as well as fruits and vegetables, before eating, cutting, or peeling to avoid Salmonella illnesses. Food that won’t be cooked should be kept away from raw meat, poultry, and fish, and food should be cooked to a temperature that kills germs. Also, perishable goods should be refrigerated within two hours, and frozen items should be thawed in the refrigerator rather than on the counter.