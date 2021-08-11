An outbreak of COVID at a Colorado auto dealership has resulted in 12 infections and three deaths.

On Tuesday, health officials disclosed that a COVID-19 epidemic at a Nissan dealership in Durango, Colorado, was responsible for 12 infections and three deaths.

A fourth individual died, but did not fulfill the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment’s (CDPHE) case definition to be included to the epidemic death list.

The first case of the outbreak was identified on June 19, according to San Juan Basin Public Health (SJBPH). Eleven more people have been identified since that initial occurrence.

CDPHE full-genome sequencing has confirmed five of individuals related to the outbreak as Delta variant cases. On August 9, two of the outbreak’s cases were confirmed as “breakthrough” COVID-19 infections among fully vaccinated persons.

The health status and potential hospitalizations of the other people implicated in the dealership outbreak were not disclosed in the SJBPH announcement.

The agency and Nissan of Durango have “implemented mitigation response strategies for the business, including testing and contact tracing,” according to a press release. All positive cases linked to Nissan of Durango have been placed in quarantine, as have those identified as unvaccinated close contacts.”

The epidemic at the car dealership followed an SJBPH investigation of an outbreak in the area involving 10 employees at a Walmart in Pagosa Springs, Colorado, earlier this year. Cases of the Delta variety were discovered in the store’s epidemic, just as they were in the Nissan inquiry.

The SJBPH’s examination into both of those sites “indicated that the lack of public health safeguards inside the workplace, particularly regarding unvaccinated workers, led to the elevated number of cases,” according to the news statement.

In addition to getting completely vaccinated, the SJBPH recommended wearing masks and social distancing in public indoor settings to guard against the Delta form.

In a statement, Liane Jollon, Executive Director of SJBPH, said, “The recent COVID-19 fatalities are a devastating loss for our community and a reminder that the pandemic is not over.”

"We appreciate Nissan of Durango's cooperation in responding to this epidemic, as well as every business that is still working to keep our community safe.