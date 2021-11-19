An old tavern and a £260k Grade I property are being prepared for auction.

Two Grade I listed buildings, a former bar, and an old bank are among the Wirral properties that will be auctioned next month.

Two historic buildings in Birkenhead’s Hamilton Square are up for auction. One five-story building is priced between £240,000 and £260,000 and offers 3,370 square feet of business space, while the other is priced between £240,000 and £250,000 and is ideal for a variety of residential and commercial uses.

Meanwhile, Outlook House on New Chester Road is a striking three-story detached former bank structure with around 5,400 square feet of living space. It’s perfect for a home conversion and costs between £200,000 and £250,000.

The ancient Wirral Hotel pub in Bebington Road, New Ferry, is also up for sale. The bar, which has two self-contained flats above it and is currently vacant and boarded up, is located in the pedestrianized section of New Ferry and will be at the heart of the proposed revitalization area. It is priced between £100,000 and £120,000.

A site at Pipistrelle Rise in Prenton with planning permission for three executive style detached houses, a substantial and secluded plot at Acton Road in Moreton with planning permission for a 2/3 bedroomed bungalow, and a plot at Palatine Road in Bromborough with planning permission for a bungalow are among the other residential development opportunities.

A plot at the rear of 137 Harrowby Road, Birkenhead, is also available, which is excellent for use as a builders yard, auto repairs, or general storage, with covered stores and a detached brick workshop.

“This auction truly has something for everyone,” Smith and Sons auctioneer Chris Johnson remarked. It appears that property market demand is still high, and the auction method allows buyers to get a fantastic price while sellers profit from a quick and easy transaction.” The auction will be held on December 1st. Please contact Annette Shelley at [email protected] with any questions or to schedule a viewing appointment.