An old man was found dead with a head injury, prompting a murder investigation.

An older man was found dead with head injuries at a residence near Old Swan, prompting detectives to open a murder investigation.

At 11:50 p.m. yesterday (Wednesday), patrols were dispatched to the Woodhall Road residence, where they discovered the 79-year-old victim collapsed.

Despite CPR and the arrival of North West Ambulance Service, the guy was unfortunately pronounced dead on the scene.

An autopsy will be performed to determine the cause of death, and an investigation is now underway.

In the surrounding region, CCTV and house-to-house investigations are being conducted.

A 37-year-old male was detained on suspicion of murder and is still in custody, according to Merseyside Police.

“The investigation is in its early phases as we try to figure out what transpired,” Detective Chief Inspector Lee Wilkinson said.

“I’d want to urge to anyone who was in the Woodhall Road area late last night and saw or heard anything odd to contact us because they may have information that is crucial to our inquiry.”

Anyone with information can contact @MerPolCC or CrimestoppersUK on 0800 555 111 and provide the reference number 21000896798.

Visit for the most up-to-date information and breaking headlines.

Follow us on Twitter – The Washington Newsday’s official Twitter account – for real-time news.

We’re also on – The Washington Newsday’s must-see news, stories, videos, and photos throughout the day.