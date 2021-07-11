An old burial of young lads who perished after school while playing.

A tombstone in Merseyside tells the tragic story of three boys who were slain while playing more than a century ago.

Temperatures across the UK remained below zero for several weeks in January 1905, making it a “bitterly cold” month.

On Merseyside, large sheets of ice developed over bodies of water, and children took advantage of the opportunity to slide across the ice.

Three young boys were tragically killed while playing on Moss Lane in Litherland, where a now-frozen-over pond.

After school on January 24, that year, two brothers, Arthur and Vincent, seven and eight years old, went ice skating with their friend Edward Paddock, 10 years old.

According to local historian Steven Horton, the lads who lived next door to each other in neighboring Alexandra Mount got gradually more adventurous.

The ice gave up when they got to the middle. All three of them plunged in and sank to the bottom of the eighteen-foot-deep pond.

When numerous adults arrived at the site, all they saw were two caps on the ice adjacent to the hole, and a fourth youngster who had remained on the bank went to Alexandra Mount for assistance.

The Liverpool Roman Catholic Cemetery was where Arthur and Vincent were laid to rest (Ford Cemetery).

“In loving remembrance of Vincent and Arthur, aged 8 and 7 years, the precious boys of T.A and K. Murphy, who were drowned with a comrade while sliding in Litherland on the 24th of January 1905,” reads the gravestone.

“Also, Sidney, the above’s younger brother, who died on October 11th, 1901, at the age of two.”

According to the 1911 census, the boys’ father Thomas worked as an iron foundry manager and had two more children with his wife.

The terrible topic was recently addressed on Facebook in a Sefton history group.

“Remember hearing about this when I was a kid,” one woman wrote. When I watch It’s a Wonderful Life, I always think of them both. “May God have mercy on their souls.”

“It’s very sad,” said another. “May God bless these young lads.”