An old burial of two young brothers who died as ‘heroes’ has been discovered.

A grave in Merseyside tells the tragic story of two brothers who were slain in the First World War.

The Battle of the Somme is regarded as one of the bloodiest battles in British Army history.

From July 1 to November 18, 1916, the Somme Offensive raged.

Time has practically stopped in this Merseyside community.

More than a hundred men from Merseyside were killed on July 1 of that year alone.

Those that fought shown incredible bravery and are rightfully referred to as “heroes.”

Ken Hughes, a citizen and parish councillor, discovered an old burial with a tragic story during a recent clean-up of Maghull’s only cemetery, at St Andrews Church.

During the Somme Offensive, two brothers were killed in the same month.

The gravestone’s inscription, which is now only partially legible, reads: “In loving memory of Mary Mousley Prescott, who passed away on January 2, 1936, at the age of 73.

“Also, John, the above’s adoring husband. He died on May 3, 1938, at the age of 77.

“As well as their adored boys.

“Herbert, 27 years old, was killed in combat on July 1, 1916. Frank died of wounds on July 26, 1916, at the age of 25.” Cllr Hughes, who works as a full-time stonemason, volunteered to clean up the graveyard and prevent it from deteriorating further.

Other community members have weeded, trimmed shrubs, and painted the rusted metal stairway.

According to Cllr Hughes, who spoke to The Washington Newsday, “The cemetery cleanup is part of a larger effort to clean up the neighborhood.

“It’s a horrible story, and it’s particularly heartbreaking that we uncovered it as we approach Remembrance Day.”