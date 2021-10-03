An Oil Spill in Southern California Could Be a Disaster for the Environment.

Officials in California continued their attempts on Sunday to mitigate the damage caused by a huge oil spill off the coast of Orange County. The spill, which was discovered early Saturday and runs between Huntington Beach and Newport Beach, is about five miles from the shore and could restrict beaches for months.

Orange County Rep. Michelle Steel wrote to President Joe Biden on Sunday, demanding that the county be declared a major disaster.

“We consider this a major leak, and mitigating any environmental issues is a top priority for us,” said Jennifer Carey, a Huntington Beach municipal representative. “It’s all hands on deck,” says the narrator.

The incident began off the coast of Newport Beach and was caused by an offshore oil platform known as Elly. According to officials, a pipe burst, spilling 126,000 gallons of crude oil into the ocean.

First look at the big oil spill off the coasts of Huntington Beach and Newport Beach. Booms have been deployed. Beaches closed

The spill’s impacts are extremely likely to cause substantial disruption to neighboring beaches and marshes. This includes Huntington Beach’s unique environment, which is home to a number of uncommon birds on the West Coast. Dead fish and birds have already begun to float ashore, according to officials.

In his letter to Biden, Steel stated, “It is critical that the federal government assist in recovery efforts.” “I am deeply concerned about the spill’s environmental consequences and appreciate the employees who are doing everything they can to keep the oil from reaching vulnerable wetlands.”

Orange County Supervisor Katrina Foley said there were softball-sized patches of oil washing up onto the beach when she went to visit the beaches on Sunday morning.

“It isn’t secure. I can smell the fumes even as we stand here. The vapors are poisonous and should not be inhaled,” Foley warned.

“Swimming or surfing in the water is bad for your health and can lead to long-term complications.”

The pipeline was able to be shut off, but the oil continues to spread. To recover as much oil as possible, pressurized equipment was utilized, as well as floating barriers called as “booms,” which were designed to stop the spread.

A look at the floating barriers, sometimes known as booms, that have been installed in an attempt to prevent more oil incursion

