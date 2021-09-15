An officer’s discovery on Hilbre Island has prompted a police investigation.

This month, investigators looked into claims of damage at a Wirral beauty spot and nature reserve.

On September 5, Merseyside Police discovered damage to a building on Hilbre Island, off the coast of West Kirby in Wirral, which they think was caused by criminal activity.

Officers returned to the uninhabited island Wednesday to assess the structures for any signs of damage.

HIlbre Island is a recognized site of of scientific interest, home to thousands of migratory birds and a local seal colony, and its coast provides a shelf for them.

At low tide, walkers go to the island, which is located off the coast of West Kirby.

Merseyside Police said in a statement: “On Sunday 5 September, an officer conducting inquiries discovered damage to a building on Hilbre Island.”

“It was not reported to the police, and the date of the incident is unknown.

“An additional visit was made yesterday, Tuesday, September 14th.

“We’ll continue to work closely with Wirral Rangers and volunteers to respond to any anti-social behavior reports in the region.