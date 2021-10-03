An officer from the Metropolitan Police Department has been charged with rape.

A rape charge has been filed against a serving Metropolitan Police officer.

The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said that Pc David Carrick, 46, of Stevenage, Hertfordshire, will appear via video connection at Hatfield Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

Pc Carrick, who works for the Met’s Parliamentary and Diplomatic Protection Command, was charged with rape by Hertfordshire Constabulary on Sunday, according to Scotland Yard.

According to the force, the officer was off-duty in Hertfordshire at the time.

Pc Carrick was arrested by Hertfordshire Constabulary on October 2 and suspended by the Metropolitan Police the following day.

The police stated that it is awaiting the outcome of criminal proceedings and that a reference to the Independent Office for Police Conduct has been made.

“I am profoundly shocked to hear the news today that an officer from the Met’s Parliamentary and Diplomatic Protection Command has been arrested and now charged with this severe offence,” said Metropolitan Police Commissioner Dame Cressida Dick.

“I completely recognize that the general people will be concerned as well.

“Criminal processes must now commence, thus I am unable to make any additional comments at this time.”

“The CPS has today allowed Hertfordshire Constabulary to charge serving Metropolitan Police officer David Carrick, 46, with one count of rape following an alleged attack on a lady on the night of 4 September 2020,” said Malcom McHaffie, the chief crown prosecutor of CPS Thames and Chiltern.

“The defendant’s first court appearance will take place at Hatfield Magistrates’ Court tomorrow at 10 a.m. via video connection.

“The Crown Prosecution Service would like to remind everyone that criminal proceedings against the defendant are ongoing and that he is entitled to a fair trial.

“It is critical that there be no online reporting, commenting, or sharing of anything that could jeopardize these proceedings in any way.”