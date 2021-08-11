An ode to the nation’s rambunctious Boxer Dogs.

TeamDogs and the fantastic Pooch & Mutt dog food brand have been inviting the nation to vote for their favorite dog breed for the past few weeks.

With only a few days until the winner is announced, we’ve been considering some of the reasons why you, like us, adore Boxers.

Kelly-Lee Wilde recently revealed why she believes Boxer Dogs should be named the best breed in the United Kingdom.

She has owned four boxers and fostered two more during her life. Kelly described them as “bold, inquisitive, and brave yet compassionate and caring,” and said that one of them, Izzy, was aware of Kelly’s impending labor before she was.

“It was like all her Christmases came at once when my second daughter arrived; in fact, Izzy was the one who recognized I was in labor before I did,” she revealed. She acted oddly, never leaving my side and nuzzling my tummy while looking up at me.”

They are extremely lovely and full of personality, according to them. Here’s her Marley, who is “thinking he’s human” while watching TV.

“Boxers are the best!” he exclaimed. Especially those who have been rescued!”

“They are like humans in their behaviors and intelligence, and they are fantastic with kids,” he continued.

Boxers, he claimed, are the clowns of the dog world, and that you can’t have just one.

“The best breed of dogs ever, mine is my darling, couldn’t dream for a finer dog,” she said of her Boxers.

“The Boxer is unquestionably loyal and loving,” he remarked. With the way she speaks, ours thinks she’s not really a dog.”

“This is Ringo, he’s nine years old and still going strong,” he added. Definitely the best dog breed. Everyone finds him to be friendly, and he is especially good with children. He is smitten with our 2-year-old twins.”

It’s not too late to cast your vote. Even if you aren’t a fan of Boxers (shock! ), take a look at the leaderboard to see where your favorite ranks.

On Saturday, August 14th, the winner will be announced, so hurry!