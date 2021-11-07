An odd local celebrity lives in this historic Merseyside town.

Newton-le-Willows is a market town recognized for its oddities.

Whether it’s the gigantic ‘Nine Arches’ viaduct or the fact that it gave birth to Rick Astley, one of the most famous celebrities of the 1980s.

In recent years, though, a lesser-known celebrity has captured the town’s heart.

From the ruins of industry, the Merseyside town is’rebuilding’ itself.

Smokey the Cat is a hugely popular personality in town, and he nearly always hangs around outside the town’s Aldi.

Regular Facebook posts from consumers in local community organizations are included on the feline, and they almost always earn hundreds of likes.

Smokey is probably certainly a well-known figure in the community.

He frequently climbs in trolleys, sits on exhibits, and sleeps at the door.

Last year, Smokey was seen ‘assisting’ with the poppy kiosks on Remembrance Day.

“Smokey the cat helping out on the poppy stand in Aldi,” Ben Reed wrote on Facebook.

The message received almost 500 likes on Newtonian Network, a local Facebook page.

As one customer put it: “Smokey understands what’s important, and he’s set his priorities correctly. He even wore his poppy to set an example for others!” The feline’s collar changes with the seasons as he dresses up for the holidays, wearing a pumpkin collar on Halloween, a poppy on Remembrance Day, and a Christmas tree on Christmas.

