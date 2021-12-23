An octogenarian has been charged with causing his own death in a car accident.

In India, an elderly man has been charged with creating an accident that resulted in his death.

The guy, known as Jagdish Dewulkar, was riding his motorcycle with his wife, Sewantabai, 70, on Aug. 7, 2021, when the vehicle was involved in an accident. The event occurred while the couple was returning home from a birthday party in Nagpur, Maharashtra’s westernmost metropolis.

While the wife was unharmed, Dewulkar was brought to a local hospital and died five days later from his injuries. An autopsy was performed on his body.

Cops brought the event report to the Assistant Commissioner of Police four months after the accident, who asked them to file a case against the guy while “holding him liable for irresponsible driving leading to the tragedy,” according to News 18.

A police officer told the local daily The Times of India that the man was “technically held guilty” for the disaster. According to the investigation, Dewulkar was riding his motorcycle on the wrong side of the road and had made a sharp curve, causing him to lose his balance and crash.

“We’ll now send an abbreviated synopsis of the case to the courtroom, alerting them of the death of the accused,” the official told The Times of India.

A 28-year-old guy perished in a bizarre accident in Nagpur in October. When Rahul Umredkar was riding his motorcycle, he lost control and collided with a road divider. After that, he went off a flyover, sustaining significant head injuries. Passers-by transported him to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead. A death by accident has been reported.

According to statistics, six motorcycle riders die in India every hour, and a combination of bad roads and malfunctioning helmets makes the country dangerous for bikers. According to a World Health Organization report, wearing a helmet correctly can lower the risk of fatal injuries by 42% and head injuries by 69%.