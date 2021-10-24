An island off the coast of the United Kingdom has been ‘locked in time,’ with no electricity and a tavern that never closes.

Many Britons have chosen a staycation over a vacation abroad in the last year.

We’ve been experiencing some of the country’s top sites instead of flying to other countries.

However, if you’re searching for something a little different than your typical beach vacation or city break, you might want to consider visiting the island of Lundy.

According to MyLondon, the tiny isle off the coast of North Devon has no electricity overnight and phone service is a rarity that most people are unaware of.

“The beauty of Lundy is that it hasn’t changed for many, many years; it’s like going back to the 1950s,” said Derek Green, the island’s general manager, to the BBC.

“There are very few automobiles, there is no pollution, there is no noise, and there is a lot of wildlife.” It’s an area that hasn’t been touched by modernity.” Due to the fact that puffins outnumber people 15 to 1, the name ‘Lundy’ translates to ‘puffin island’ in the Old Norse language.

Birds soar over the cliffs ornamented with wildflowers, and verdant meadows abound.

The picturesque island in the Bristol Channel was formerly a Viking base.

There’s a 19th-century church, Victorian quarry remains, a castle, and a well-stocked general shop.

A moorland lies to the north, and the isle, which is barely three miles long and half a mile wide, is sparsely populated.

A pub called the Marisco Tavern is one of the structures.

Electricity generators shut down elsewhere on the isle each night, but the tavern remains open for business.

It appears that it never closes its doors and welcomes tourists, travelers, and locals alike.

One thing to keep in mind is that the bar has a strict no-phones policy, which is enforced with a £1 fine for each violation – not that they’d be much use if there was no signal.

Lundy is an ideal location for a social media detox.

The puffin season lasts from the end of March until the beginning of August. The optimum season to see the birds is from April to July, and Jenny’s Cove is the ideal location to do it.