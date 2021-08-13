An investor has purchased eighteen pubs in traditional market towns.

The Coaching Inn Group has been purchased by the former CEO of pub giant Greene King.

Greene King’s 18 ancient coaching inns were purchased by Rooney Anand’s investment entity, RedCat Pub Company, after he operated the company for 14 years.

The Coaching Inn Group was created in 1996 and has locations throughout the Cotswolds, Peak District, and Cambridgeshire, primarily in historic market towns. The Swan in Stafford is one of them.

RedCat’s current CEO Kevin Charity and finance chief Edward Walsh will continue to lead and run the firm, as well as expand its presence, scale, and momentum, according to the company.

The sum paid was not stated, but it is thought to be in the region of £50 million.

After acquiring £200 million from investors through its partner, Oaktree Capital Management, RedCat was launched in February 2021.

It just purchased 42 pubs from Stonegate Pub Company in England and Wales, and it is still looking for more.

To boost expansion following the epidemic, owners are looking to buy retail and tenanted pubs, as well as pub hotels, around the UK.

“I’m happy that the Coaching Inn Group is joining RedCat,” said Mr. Anand, executive chairman of RedCat. It’s a company I’ve long respected, and Kevin Charity is a true gentleman. I’m looking forward to growing our pub hotels business and working with you to do so.”

“I’m convinced that, with RedCat’s assistance, we can maintain our pace and expand our footprint of historic pub hotels,” Mr Charity added.