An investigation was launched on why boys perform poorly in school as compared to girls.

It has been urged that the government start a massive investigation into why boys underperform in school when compared to girls.

Professor Alan Smithers, director of the University of Buckingham’s Centre for Education and Employment Research, stated that the UK lacks a “strong basis for addressing boys’ performance relative to girls.”

His remarks came after earlier this month, girls outperformed boys in the top grades at GCSE and A-level.

After exams were canceled for the second year in a row this summer, students were given scores based on what they had learned during the outbreak.

Prof Smithers wrote in a blog, “It could just be that girls are naturally smarter, and school and university scores on the face of it point in that direction.”

“However, I’d prefer to believe they aren’t, and that the problem is that males aren’t reaching their full potential.

“If this is the case, it is a serious matter that requires a thorough investigation. For the first time since 2000, I would urge that the government convene a Royal Commission.”

After Mary Curnock Cook, the previous head of Ucas, sought for a “explanation” to rule out the prospect of “institutional bias against males,” he made his call.

Ms Curnock Cook said she was “concerned to see discrepancies in grade awarding” between boys and girls this summer in a document published on Monday.

This year, 46.9% of girls in England, Wales, and Northern Ireland received an A or above at A-level, which is 4.8 percentage points higher than the 42.1 percent of boys. Last year, girls were 3.2 percentage points ahead of boys.

For the first time this year, female A-level maths students outperformed their male counterparts in terms of A* marks, with 29.1% of girls receiving the highest grade, compared to 28.5 percent of boys.

Meanwhile, this year, 33.4 percent of female GCSE entrants received a 7/A or better, nine percentage points more than male entries (24.4 per cent). Girls were eight percentage points ahead of boys last year.

