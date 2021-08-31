An investigation reveals that the USPS has been underpaying employees for years.

The United States Postal Service (USPS) may find itself in deep water once more, with charges that certain supervisors have been underpaying employees for years.

According to a report released to the Associated Press by the Center for Public Integrity (CPI), federal investigators and arbitrators discovered at least 250 instances of managers at USPS facilities manipulating employee time cards in order to minimize their earnings between 2010 and 2019. These occurrences were recorded at about 60 different sites across the United States.

These data were based on arbitration award summaries issued by three main postal worker unions, according to the CPI. According to the investigation, the implicated supervisors were rarely disciplined beyond a warning and additional training. Supervisors in four cities were allegedly discovered altering time cards again after being caught the first time.

In response to a request from the CPI, a USPS spokeswoman stated that the agency opposes wage theft and takes such complaints seriously. He refused to comment on particular incidents identified throughout the probe, though.

“This viewpoint is communicated directly to the postal workforce by postal executives, including the Vice President, Delivery Operations, who reissue regulations governing appropriate timecard administration for supervisors on a regular basis,” stated USPS spokesperson David Partenheimer.

Aside from the cases uncovered in this inquiry, the USPS has been cited by the US government for around 1,150 instances of underpaying employees since 2005. According to data gathered by the US Department of Labor, the workers affected lost around $659,000 in earnings. Only around half of that sum was paid back after negotiations.

Nancy Campos, a Texas postal worker, told the CPI, “I just had it.” “It’s time to call it quits. We are reliant on the funds. It’s the worst feeling in the world when you’re shorted.”

Campos also provided the center with her pay stubs as part of the probe. According to a paystub she received in January for two weeks of work, she was shorted roughly six hours of overtime pay, totaling $201.

Campos remarked, “I knew what was going to happen.” “Because that happens every pay period,” says the narrator.

