An investigation reveals that a fired Tennessee vaccine official paid for her own dog muzzle.

Investigators discovered proof that Dr. Michelle Fiscus, Tennessee’s former top vaccine official, bought a dog muzzle she claimed was shipped to her residence for intimidation purposes before being fired from the state’s health department in July.

The muzzle was purchased with Fiscus’ own American Express credit card, according to an inquiry by the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security, and there is no proof that it was meant to threaten her, according to Axios.

The news comes after Fiscus claimed she received the muzzle in an Amazon shipment a week before she was dismissed from the Tennessee Department of Health last month as a symbol that she should “stop talking about vaccination people.”

Brad Fiscus, her husband, previously told The Tennessean that “someone wanted to send a message to urge her to stop talking because they thought it would be a threat to her.”

Fiscus said last month that she was fired because Republican lawmakers were unhappy with the health department’s efforts to get youngsters to acquire the COVID-19 vaccine. Fiscus issued a 1,200-word statement after being fired, accusing health department administrators of exploiting her as a scapegoat for political reasons, according to The Tennessean.

The health department responded by issuing a memo last month indicating that Fiscus was fired for a variety of reasons, including inefficient management and seeking to funnel state funds into a nonprofit she formed.

Fiscus responded to the Department of Homeland Security’s latest findings with a comment on Twitter on Monday. The dog muzzle was allegedly purchased from one of two Amazon accounts tied to Fiscus’ identity and credit card, according to the department.

“I ASKED Homeland Security to look into the origin of the muzzle. Axios Nashville has just provided a redacted HS report. According to the report, a second account was opened in my name from a phone in Washington? I’m waiting for the report that hasn’t been redacted. Keep your wits about you. Fiscus wrote, “No, I didn’t email it to myself.”

