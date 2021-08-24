An investigation has been launched when a uniformed LA fire captain rails against vaccine mandates.

According to KTLA, a captain with the Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD) could be in deep water after a video was published online in which he criticized the department’s looming vaccine mandate.

Employees will be required to be fully vaccinated or subject to twice-weekly COVID-19 testing beginning October 18. Captain Christian Granucci calls the department’s plans “absolute tyranny” and says he and his colleagues are “done being silent on this topic” in the video, which has since been deleted and uploaded on YouTube.

The video, titled “Vaccine Tyranny: Done Being Silent,” was published to YouTube on Monday and had over 35,000 views as of 2 p.m. on Tuesday. Granucci, a 31-year veteran of the agency, also threatens the city with legal action if the mandate is executed.

In the video, he says, “We will take the fight to you, Los Angeles.”

Granucci may face disciplinary action from the department in the near future as a result of this video. While the LAFD has stated that workers are free to express their thoughts, Granucci’s comments made while in uniform could give the appearance that he was speaking on behalf of the department. When department officials learned about the video, they initiated an inquiry to see if any disciplinary action would be warranted.

The LAFD issued a statement saying, “While we appreciate the individual’s right to his opinion, he is not authorized to speak on behalf of the Department.” “The person is dressed in uniform and looks to be on duty, creating the impression that he is speaking on behalf of the government.”

According to the Los Angeles Times, around half of the firefighters in Los Angeles have received at least one dosage of the COVID-19 vaccination. In general, around 54% of the city’s sworn workers are fully immunized.

Freddy Escobar, a fellow LAFD captain and president of the United Firefighters of Los Angeles City Local 112 union, said that while he supports vaccination, he opposes any regulations that make ongoing employment contingent on vaccination. He also raised concern about potential workforce shortages if some employees refuse to obtain the vaccine.

