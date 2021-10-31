An investigation has been launched after a Southwest Airlines pilot’s insulting remark, “Let’s Go Brandon.”

Southwest Airlines has begun an investigation into a pilot who allegedly shouted, “Let’s go Brandon,” a slur on President Joe Biden.

The event occurred on a trip from Houston to Albuquerque on Friday, when the captain utilized the plane’s public address system to say the sentence.

The pilot used the line as his sign-off welcome, according to Associated Press reporter Colleen Long, who was on the aircraft. Passengers let out audible gasps in response to the remark.

Southwest Airlines issued a statement about the event on Sunday. The airline stated, “The Southwest Team takes pride in delivering a friendly, comfortable, safe, and respectful atmosphere for the millions of passengers who fly with us every year.”

“While on the job servicing our customers, Southwest does not condone employees revealing their own political ideas, and one employee’s unique position should not be taken as the viewpoint of Southwest and its collective 54,000 employees.”

The airline also confirmed that it has initiated an investigation into the situation. The business commented, “Southwest is launching an internal investigation into the recently reported event and will address the problem directly with any employee involved while continuing to educate all workers that public display of personal ideas while on job is unacceptable.”

“Any behavior that encourages divisiveness is not tolerated by Southwest, as it does not reflect the Southwest Hospitality and inclusion for which we are known and aim to provide every day on every flight.”

When an NBC Sports reporter interviewed NASCAR driver Brandon Brown at the Alabama Talladega Superspeedway in early October, the word began to circulate. During the interview, the audience yelled, “[Expletive] Joe Biden!” The reporter, on the other hand, mistook the audience for supporters of the driver. “You can hear the audience chanting, “Let’s go, Brandon!” at the time,” the reporter stated.

People have used the phrase to attack Biden without uttering the word since then.

Biden’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate for federal workers and contractors, which includes airline personnel, prompted the pilot’s remark.

A federal judge refused the Southwest Airlines pilots union’s bid to have the airline’s vaccine mandate blocked last week.

Employees at Southwest must be completely vaccinated against COVID-19 by December 8 unless they have a medical or religious exemption.