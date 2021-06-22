An investigation has been launched after a guy recorded himself inside the new Merseyside Police headquarters.

A man can be seen on video breaking into the new Merseyside Police HQ on St Anne Street.

The video, which was shared to YouTube, shows 21-year-old explorer Kain Hogg climbing beneath a barrier around the force’s future base, which is presently under construction.

On Monday, June 4 at roughly 3 a.m., the footage shows Hogg entering the premises unobserved by “dog handler security.”

With the use of a selfie stick and a Gopro camera, the 21-year-old videotaped the incident himself.

He captures the Merseyside Police symbol once inside and makes his way up several floors, until reaching the roof.

“I honestly don’t know how I pulled this off without noticing the guard dog or the security,” Kain remarked on his YouTube channel.

“Enquiries are ongoing in regard to a YouTube video circulating showing a man allegedly trespassing on the future site for Merseyside Police Headquarters off Scotland Road in Liverpool,” a Merseyside Police spokesperson said.

“Right now, this place is in the hands of the contractors, who are responsible for their own site security.”

Anyone with information about the incident should tweet @MerPolCC or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111. If a crime is in progress, dial 999.