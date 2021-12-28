An intruder at Windsor Castle threatens to kill Queen Elizabeth and is apprehended, according to reports.

A 19-year-old man allegedly brandished a crossbow and threatened to “assassinate” Queen Elizabeth II when he broke into Windsor Castle in England on Christmas morning.

While Queen Elizabeth and members of the royal family, including Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, celebrated Christmas at Windsor Castle on Saturday, police are examining a video related to a Southampton man who was arrested on the grounds of the royal estate.

After searching the man, Thames Valley Police officers discovered a crossbow.

The Sun obtained video of a masked man in a hoodie brandishing a crossbow and introducing himself as Jaswant Singh Chail. The footage was posted to pals from the suspect’s Snapchat account 24 minutes before he was apprehended on castle grounds, according to the site.

“Sorry for the inconvenience. I apologize for what I’ve done and will do. I’m planning an assassination attempt on Elizabeth, Queen of the Royal Family. This is retaliation for those who died in the Jallianwala Bagh massacre in 1919 “The man added with a distorted voice, referring to the Amritsar Massacre in India on April 19, 1919, when British troops killed 379 unarmed demonstrators and injured over 1,200 more.

“It’s also a kind of retaliation for individuals who have been slain, humiliated, and discriminated against because of their race,” the suspect stated. “I’m a Sith, an Indian Sikh. My name is Darth Jones, and I used to be Jaswant Singh Chail.” The Sith are the antagonists of the Jedi Knights in “Star Wars,” and they worship the Dark Side of the Force.

The suspect went on to say that he did not expect to survive the Queen’s onslaught.

He apologized to people he had mistreated or lied to in a Snapchat message delivered accompanied the video. “If you have got this, it means that my death is approaching. Please forward this to everyone who might be interested, and if possible, get it to the news if they’re interested “Added he.

Officers apprehended the man just 500 meters from the Queen’s private chambers in Windsor Castle. According to the outlet, he presumably used a rope ladder to scale a metal fence to gain access to the residence’s gardens.

Superintendent Rebecca Mears of Thames Valley Police said in a statement that security procedures were activated within moments of the guy entering the premises and that the suspect did not access any buildings.

The individual was detained on suspicion of trespassing on a restricted area and possessing an offensive weapon.

