An international EncroChat sting has named a Liverpool businessman.

As part of the EncroChat phone network penetration, a well-known Liverpool businessman has been charged with drug offenses.

Martin Grant, 32, is charged with conspiring to provide Class A and B substances, as well as conspiring to cause great bodily damage.

The allegations are part of an international investigation into the usage of encrypted EncroChat phones, according to police.

Concerns of ‘destruction’ to St George’s plateau during the renovation of the city centre

Grant was the previous managing director of Safety Support Consultants Limited, a health and safety firm based in Liverpool (SSC).

Grant, a native of the Old Swan neighborhood, began working at the company in September 2019 and left in January 2021.

SSC’s role in the removal of the Churchill overpass in Liverpool city centre was criticized by government investigator Max Caller earlier this year.

SSC’s involvement in the demolition, according to Mr Caller, ‘exposed the site personnel to severe safety hazards.’

There is no proof that Grant was involved in the Churchill flyover project, according to The Washington Newsday.

SSC went into administration on March 26, two days after the Caller Report was published, according to Companies House documents.

Prior to its management, SSC was based in Prospect House, on Columbus Quay, on the outskirts of Liverpool.

In December of last year, David Anderson, the chairman of SSC, was one of five men arrested as part of Merseyside Police’s Operation Aloft corruption investigation.

Joe Anderson, his father, was also detained as part of the same operation and subsequently resigned as Mayor of Liverpool. Both guys have categorically denied any misconduct on their part.

Their arrests have nothing to do with the charges Grant is facing.

Martin Grant and Liam Grant, both 25, of Holland Street in Fairfield, were accused on September 30 with conspiring to sell heroin, cocaine, cannabis, and amphetamine. In addition, the two men were charged with conspiring to commit GBH.

The drug conspiracy allegations against Martin Grant, according to court personnel, relate to incidents that occurred between September 6, 2019 and April 27, 2021.

The narcotics allegations against Liam Grant, who was remanded in custody, relate to actions that occurred between February 5, 2020, and September 30, 2019.

Martin Grant has been formally bailed to appear before the Magistrates in Liverpool. “The summary has come to an end.”