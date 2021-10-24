An Instagrammer’s rental house is transformed after a £50 bathroom goes viral.

After renovating her rental house into a ‘unconventional, colorful’ abode, a woman has gone viral.

Natasha McBrian’s Instagram account, Pretty Pocket Projects, has been documenting the refurbishment of her Ormskirk home.

The 30-year-old has over 38,000 followers on the social media site and thousands of views on her videos since launching the account.

The postcodes in Merseyside where the majority of people are sitting on a property goldmine

Natasha’s latest bathroom remodel received 9,000 likes and 3,000 comments after she shared it on Facebook.

Interior design enthusiasts were particularly astonished by her ability to fully alter the bathroom on a £50 budget.

Natasha was asked by bathroom specialists Drench about how she achieved the look after it went viral.

“I started with knowing I wanted a black ceiling that reached down onto the wall, but because the room is so small, I realized the entire space couldn’t be dark,” Natasha explained.

“I worked with a vinyl firm to develop the paint drip vinyl, which was based on a hand-painted mural I did in my bedroom. I utilized the vinyl on the rear wall by the window and spray painted the pipe.”

“I kept the third wall white to open up the space, and on the last wall, I used tester pots and basically went with what came to mind.”

“I put vinyl on the floor, but instead of laying it in a single transparent sheet, I chopped it into strips to lay it in different ways – I was inspired by both the vinyl on the wall background and the Beetlejuice movies,” she continued.

Natasha refers to herself as the ‘Queen of Cluttercore,’ claiming to be a great maximalist enthusiast.

She told Drench that the colorful stripes that ran from her black ceiling to the back wall were made with duct tape and masking tape.

“As I have a decent big Instagram account, I was gifted a lot of the materials, which included the black paint, vinyl for the back wall, vinyl for the cupboards, and the prints,” Natasha said of how she renovated her bathroom on a budget.

“From previous projects, I utilized leftover testing pots, tapes, and spray paint.”

The summary comes to a conclusion.”