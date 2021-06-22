An inquest jury determines that police use of force on a man who ultimately died was lawful.

An inquest jury decided that officers’ use of force during a violent struggle in a police station with a man who later died in hospital was “justified, necessary, and proportionate.”

CCTV footage of joiner Andrew Hall wrestling with police and detention officials who dealt a number of blows while attempting to detain him at Huddersfield Police Station after he was transferred there from hospital in September 2016 was shown at a 10-week-long hearing in Bradford.

According to the inquiry, the 43-year-old was eventually detained and taken to Huddersfield Royal Infirmary, where he died of cardiac arrest.

“Was the use of force by the police officers and custody officers lawful, necessary, and proportionate?” a jury of five men and five women was asked on Tuesday. During the “altercation” in the police station, as well as during and after his return to the hospital, he was questioned 13 times.

The jury spokesman answered “Yes” to all 13 questions with the exception of one, which he said was “Yes” on an 8-2 majority because it involved the officers attempting to force Mr Hall to let grasp of a metal bar in a corridor.

Natalie Dyer, Mr Allen’s visibly disturbed partner, left the inquest halfway through the jury spokesman’s replies in the Alhambra Theatre.

Father-of-three Mr Hall, of Dalton, Huddersfield, was admitted to hospital after consuming a substantial amount of alcohol and taking prescribed medications, according to the inquest.

After slapping a nurse, he was detained and hauled to the police station.

Mr Hall was initially cooperative in the cells, Assistant Coroner Oliver Longstaff told the panel, but once a nurse began checking his condition, a “violent struggle” occurred, with a number of police attempting to control him.

The entire altercation was caught on camera, and it showed up to six officers grappling with Mr Hall, throwing punches and knee strikes.

“Without a doubt, the battle may be regarded neutrally as violent,” Mr Longstaff told the jurors at the commencement of the inquiry.

Mr. Hall was eventually handcuffed twice and. (This is a brief piece.)