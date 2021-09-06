An innocent woman is threatened with an angle grinder by a robber.

When a woman tried to stop a robber from taking a bike, he threatened her with an angle grinder.

Vincent O’Connor hacked through a D lock securing the £1,000 bicycle outside a city center gym with the power tool.

As the 34-year-old ignored gym worker Sophie Smith’s requests to stop, mobile phone footage showed sparks flying.

Judge David Swinnerton stated after seeing the horrifying video in court, “It’s about as brazen as it gets, isn’t it?”

On May 6, O’Connor, of Longridge Walk, Kirkdale, was shot outside a Virgin Active gym in London at around 6 p.m.

Ms Smith saw O’Connor and another guy, who has not been identified, standing over a bike rack, according to Liverpool Crown Court.

“Sophie Smith witnessed sparks shooting from an angle grinder and watched this defendant using the angle grinder to cut the lock off the bike,” prosecutor Christopher Taylor said.

She contacted the cops and attempted to interfere, as another employee walked out and began filming the scene.

Ms Smith grabbed control of the bike after the robbers cut the lock off, and O’Connor asked his partner to hand him the angle grinder again.

Mr Taylor claimed O’Connor then used it “in a threatening manner against her, the Crown would say to get her to back off,” according to Mr Taylor.

“If I hadn’t backed away, the angle grinder would have hit me, causing major harm to my arm,” the victim stated.

Ms Smith, the court heard, was terrified and let go of the bike, which O’Connor rode away on. It’s been lost for a long time and has never been found.

On June 10, O’Connor was caught in Merseyside and made a complete confession when questioned by police.

He admitted to officers that he stole the carbon fiber bike, which he said was “worth a lot of money,” in order to support his drug habit.

Ms Smith attempting to take the bike made O’Connor “furious,” and he threatened and frightened her with the angle grinder, but he wouldn’t have cut her.

He explained that he needed the money from the sale of the £1,000 bike because he was addicted to drugs and alcohol.

“Really, I’m sorry I intimidated the woman the way I did,” O’Connor added.

