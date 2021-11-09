An independent investigation into the deaths on Astroworld could avoid a conflict of interest with the police.

After a mob crushed eight spectators at the Astroworld music festival in Houston, some groups are demanding for an impartial investigation free of any potential conflict of interest with the authorities.

The Houston Police Department was also involved with crowd control and other safety duties at the Travis Scott show on November 5th, according to the Associated Press. While the event organizers hired a private security company, the Houston Police Department was also involved with crowd control and other safety duties.

Jodi Silva, a spokesperson for the Houston Police Department, declined to comment to the Associated Press on whether the inquiry would be turned over to a private firm.

“We have put out all of the information we have accessible at this time on Twitter,” Silva said.

Some experts, such as Christopher Slobogin, director of the criminal justice program at Vanderbilt University, believe that an outside probe would be best practice and would provide greater transparency.

According to the Associated Press, "the actual crime was probably not perpetrated directly by the fire department or the police department." "However, I believe it would be better practice, at least in terms of appearances, if an independent body conducted the probe."

According to Rafael Lemaitre, a spokesman for the county judge’s office, the police department’s investigation would be distinct from any independent review ordered by County Judge Lina Hidalgo, Harris County’s top elected official. Hidalgo hasn’t chosen who would undertake the independent review or how it will be conducted, according to Lemaitre.

“She wants to know if there was any way this could have been avoided,” Lemaitre added. “It’s also possible that it couldn’t have been prevented for whatever reason, and that’s something we’d like to know.” Houston police and fire officials have stated that part of their inquiry would focus on whether the concert promoter and others involved in the festival followed the plans that were submitted for the event.

In plans filed with Harris County, Astroworld’s organizers drew out security and emergency medical response measures for the festival. The festival director would make any choice to evacuate the event after consulting with others, including the security director, according to the 56-page plan obtained by The Associated Press. Officials from the Houston Police Department must review such proposals.

Chief Samuel Pea of the Houston Fire Department stated. This is a condensed version of the information.