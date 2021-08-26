An independent chair will take on a key role on the Liverpool City Council.

The newly constituted Standards and Ethics Committee of Liverpool City Council is looking for an independent chair.

The committee will be in charge of designing the council’s ethical framework, ensuring that the Mayor and Councillors maintain high standards of conduct, and monitoring the Code of Conduct and local norms.

It will also investigate and rule on complaints filed against city councillors under the members’ code of conduct.

The council is searching for someone who is passionate about dealing with ethical issues.

Experience chairing committees and assessing evidence is considered beneficial but not required.

The selected applicant must be able to attend roughly seven Committee meetings each year, as well as any related training and development events.

They will be reimbursed for expenditures but will not be paid an allowance or earn any remuneration.

The council is forming a new body called the Standards and Ethics Committee in response to a damning government inspection report that was released in the spring and revealed a frightening amount of errors within the local authority.

Following the examination, which was undertaken by Max Caller, the city council appointed government commissioners to manage the struggling departments of Regeneration, Property Management, and Highways.

The audit also exposed a poisonous atmosphere in some areas and criticized how complaints were handled.

When Mayor Joanne Anderson was elected in May, she stated that her top priority would be to get to work fixing the council, and the new committee is considered as crucial to that goal.

Those interested in applying for the independent job can do so by downloading an application package here.

The deadline for submissions is September 16.