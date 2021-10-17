An incurable illness has been found in a baby who began twitching at the age of five days.

A three-year-old girl has been diagnosed with a “orphan” disease, meaning she is still learning to walk.

When Isla Steel of Southport was just five days old, her mother Sarah Steel noticed she was twitching.

She then hurried her to Ormskirk Hospital, where no problems were discovered and she was returned home.

Doctors blamed fizzy drinks, but the girl’s life was in jeopardy.

When Isla’s worried mother discovered it again, she took her to Alder Hey, where she was held for six weeks.

Isla was diagnosed with nonketotic hyperglycinemia, an incurable condition, after undergoing multiple testing.

The Washington Newsday quoted the 35-year-old personal trainer as saying: “Some [children with the ailment]go blind, have brain deformities, have seizures, and have muscle weakness.

“Except for a smile, some of them don’t reach any developmental milestones.

“It’s quite gruesome. Most babies don’t live past their first birthday, but Isla just celebrated her third, which is incredible.” Sarah said, ” “She was twitching and continuously looking away, which caused her to twitch even more. I was concerned that there was something really wrong, so I drove her to Ormskirk Hospital, where she underwent four days of testing.

“They looked for meningitis, infections, and other things but couldn’t discover anything, so we were released home. They scheduled an EEG for November, but we were sent home at the end of October, so I told them I wasn’t going to wait because something was wrong.

“I had been calling all week, saying, “She’s my first kid, I can’t sit here and wait for this, there’s something amiss, can you try and get me in through a cancellation,” and they were trying to be fair with me.

“We arrived home from Ormskirk on Sunday, and by Friday, I was changing her nappy and her head began to shake, so we jumped in the car and I drove her to Alder Hay.

“We were in there for six weeks, undergoing a battery of tests to determine what was wrong.

“They tested her for what they were looking for since what she has is extremely unusual, with just 500 children in the world having it.”

The summary comes to a conclusion.”