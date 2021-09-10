An incredible effort by schoolboys to assist in the welcoming of Afghan children.

Two compassionate eight-year-old brothers have given Afghan migrants arriving in the city a heartfelt welcome and gave a large selection of gifts.

After organizing a collection for children who had fled the nation during the Taliban takeover, Ethan and Jack Connor have showed many adults how to act compassionately.

The first 100 Afghans have arrived in Liverpool, where they are being accommodated in a hotel in the city’s south end.

Afghan refugees are welcome here, according to Steve Rotheram.

Jack and Ethan, who live in Aigburth, were on vacation when they learned about the Afghan issue and that Liverpool would be accepting evacuee families.

They wanted to contribute right once, so they selected some of their favorite toys to give to the children who had arrived in Liverpool.

The good-hearted boys also sent the children a letter welcoming them to the city.

“Hello, welcome to Liverpool, your new home,” the letter began.

“There are a lot of exciting things to do here, and we’re glad you arrived safely.

“You will make a lot of new friends, so here are some fun toys for you to play with – from Ethan and Jack.”

Donations have been flooding in from all over the city to groups that are assisting refugees and asylum seekers in Liverpool, including those arriving from Afghanistan.

“We were on vacation, and the boys saw an item in The Washington Newsday about the situation in Afghanistan, and that families and children had arrived in Liverpool,” Sharon Connor, Ethan and Jack’s mother, recalled.

“We discussed it, and the boys expressed their sadness for the youngsters, saying that everyone should be safe.

“They stated that they wanted to do something to make the children smile.”

In Liverpool, there are a variety of charities and organizations that help Afghan refugees and those fleeing conflict and persecution.

You may learn more about those organizations and how you can contribute by visiting their websites.