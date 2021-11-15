An increase in major hacking incidents has prompted the hiring of more cyber security experts as a “priority.”

As the US seeks to address a recent rise in significant hacking events that have targeted key infrastructure and left hundreds of businesses reeling, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) unveiled a new program Monday to prioritize hiring cyber security specialists.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced the launch of the Cyber Talent Management System (CTMS), which will first be used to recruit experts for the DHS Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) and the Office of the Chief Information Officer.

The CTMS is intended to expedite a generally lengthy hiring process while still providing professional services.