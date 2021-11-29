An ill man apologizes for ordering minutes before the restaurant closes; the restaurant responds with the sweetest of responses.

Being kind costs absolutely nothing, but it has the potential to make someone’s day.

An sick man who had just awoken from a nap was hungry, so he decided to place an order from a restaurant that was just minutes away from shutting. He was conscious, however, of how last-minute his order was, and decided to write an apology note for the restaurant, in which he requested that his meal be cancelled if it was an inconvenience.

He stated, “While placing an order for Fettuccine Carbonara, “I’m sorry for the lateness of my order; I’m currently sick and have only recently awoken. If you cancel because you’re trying to close the store xx, I understand.” The restaurant’s staff was so moved by the thoughtful note that they not only made sure his order was fulfilled, but they also delivered him a complimentary portion of garlic bread, according to India Times.

“Someone placed an order 14 minutes before closing time and left us a letter. I responded with a letter and a free garlic bread, and a few hours later, while at work, I discovered they had left a review:). For the rest of the shift, I was in a good mood “a member of the team posted on Reddit

The dinner was also accompanied by a message that stated, “Thank you for your thoughtful note; please don’t worry about ordering late; we don’t mind. To make you feel a little better, here’s some free garlic bread. It’s kind messages like yours that brighten my/our day. Thank you very much.” The client was so moved by the staff’s kind act that he gave the eatery a five-star review on Google.

He penned, “When I was unwell, they offered me garlic bread on the house and left me a sweet little note in the delivery box, and I’d like to give each and every employee a little forehead kiss. Also, it appears like they broil the cheese on top of the carbonara, making it all crunchy on top, and I think I’m going to cry because it was so amazing, thank you kings.” The post received a deluge of responses, many of which praised the employee’s promptness and friendliness. However, one Redditor pointed out that if the employer is uninformed, posting information about an employee breaking the rules for a customer can get them in trouble. The employee said that they were concerned about what would happen. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.