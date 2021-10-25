An iguana was discovered with rotted feet after being ‘hog-tied’ and was rescued by an animal shelter.

After receiving an iguana with feet that had come off from being “hog-tied,” Carolina Waterfowl Rescue has raised awareness about the hazards of a common way of transporting iguanas.

The process of “hog-tying” involves tying an iguana’s arms behind its back, almost as if it had been arrested. Despite the fact that it is highly contentious, it is frequently utilized by reptile merchants when transporting their animals.

The iguana in this example, according to the rescue organization, had been left in this posture for so long that its feet had entirely fallen off.

“A dog walker saw him ‘hog-tied,’ took him up, and brought him to CWR,” Jennifer Gordon, the rescue shelter’s executive director, told The Washington Newsday in an email.

“Iguanas are sold in the flea market with their legs hog-tied, according to what we’ve heard (but not confirmed).”

On October 19, the facility posted photographs of the devastating injuries to Facebook, writing: “Someone’s dog discovered this green iguana with its arms tied behind its back. The iguana’s feet perished and calcified, eventually falling off, because it had been like way for so long. For the time being, rehab professionals have placed small rubber boots on the iguana’s stubs until the callouses form and he can walk without pain.” Carolina Waterfowl Rescue said they’ve received two iguanas in this condition so far, with an average of one reptile each week.

“It’ll take a lot of therapy, but we hope to get him adopted eventually,” Gordon added. “They are not wild creatures and are regarded as invasive. As a result, they must be kept as pets.” The iguana’s story was welcomed with shock and dismay online after it was shared on Facebook. “The more I see what ‘people’ do, the more I want to be a part of it. The more I like animals, the more I like them “remarked one user.

“Animals do not deserve us. They unconditionally love humans, and this is what humans do to them “Another was written.

In 2015, a Florida man was reportedly jailed after being spotted with three iguanas dangling from a bike’s handlebars with their legs “hog-tied” with duct tape.

After bystanders apparently informed authorities, the man was arrested on a misdemeanor charge of animal cruelty. This is a condensed version of the information.