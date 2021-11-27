An ice cream van driver, a charity worker, and gang members have all been sentenced to prison for narcotics trafficking.

People who took a gamble on making a quick buck from the drug trade have ended up in prison, according to the courts.

In recent weeks, there have been a slew of cases in which people have been sentenced to prison after betting on making money from the drug trade.

From county lines gang members to fathers who have volunteered to try and courier drugs for others, police and prosecutors continue to seek everyone involved in the drug trade.

When Michael Sloan was stopped at Dover, he told Border Force officials he was returning from a family vacation to see the German Christmas markets.

However, he had 20kgs of the Class A substance stored away in a concealed compartment of his campervan.

Sloan was arrested in December 2019 while driving his partner and three children, ages one to six, through Dover Eastern Docks.

The 42-year-old, who lives on Bridge Street in Ormskirk, told Border Force officers that he and his family were returning home from a Christmas vacation to Cologne, Germany.

The purity of the heroin was discovered to be between 44 and 59 percent, with a street worth of £1.98 million once contaminated.

Sloan was sentenced to six years and four months in prison after pleading guilty to carrying Class A narcotics during a hearing at Canterbury Crown Court on November 8.

When police pulled over Anthony Little and Luigino Serpa’s Seat Leon as they left Liverpool on the M62, they discovered £200,000 worth of heroin and cocaine.

Merseyside Police stopped a Seat Leon car going out of Liverpool on the M62 on September 8 this year, according to Swansea Crown Court.

58-year-old Little was behind the wheel, while Serpa, 46, sat in the front passenger seat, according to prosecutor Jim Davis.

Three packages were found in the vehicle’s passenger footwell, one containing a kilo of cocaine and the other two each containing half a kilo of heroin.

Serpa had previously worked as an ice cream van driver, and Little had previously worked as a driver for a well-known local charity, according to the court.

