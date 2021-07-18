An hour’s drive from Liverpool, you may see a nuclear bunker.

On a day trip from Liverpool, you can now explore the mysterious world of an abandoned underground nuclear government bunker.

Hack Green, Merseyside’s closest bunker, is about an hour’s drive away in the tranquil Cheshire countryside.

There, you will be transported to a time before the coronavirus pandemic to experience a threat that once scared the nation.

During the Cold War, Britain developed a secret defense strategy that would be activated in the case of a nuclear war. Building specialized bunkers was a part of these strategies.

Civil servants were given “golden tickets” that allowed them access to the underground structures in exchange for commanding the region if a national emergency was declared.

Those who lived through the nuclear assaults would be in charge of reconstructing Merseyside.

The top-secret site has been turned into a museum with a collection of military artifacts, including one of the world’s largest collections of deactivated nuclear bombs.

Visitors can take a guided tour of the enormous underground complex, where guides will show them around while telling them about the people who used to work there.

After the war, it was abandoned before being purchased by the Home Office Emergency Planning Division in 1976 and turned into a secure government seat.

Over a five-year period of secret, the radar bunker was turned into a massive underground command center.

“The country was divided into 12 regions, and Merseyside falls under our zone, so we would have made sure that as many people as possible survived in this section and we would have looked after you,” Lucy Siebert, who manages a museum within the bunker, told The Washington Newsday in 2020.

“There are no public shelters, and there have never been any public shelters, it wasn’t like the Blitz,” she continued. At home, your safe haven was under a table. If you made it this far, it was up to us to keep you alive.

"We are a command level of defense; we would know where the clouds of fallout would be, where to provide help, the movement of bodies, and the distribution of."

