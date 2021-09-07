An hour’s drive from Liverpool, this pub has been awarded one of the greatest in the UK.
The National Pub and Bar Awards have recognized a pub less than an hour’s drive from Liverpool as one of the best in the UK.
The Church Inn was named one of 15 regional winners and won the title for the North West.
The pub is an 18th century country inn providing locally produced meals in the leafy community of Mobberley in Knutsford.
Haddock, Salmon, and Crayfish Gratin, Pan Roasted Bacon Wrapped Pork Tenderloin, and hearty Sunday Roast dinners are among the dishes on the menu, which also includes a large range of appetizers, puddings, and cheese.
The Church Inn reopened in June 2013 after being purchased by Tim Bird and Mary McLaughlin after deteriorating into a near-derelict state. It has since been completely renovated to match the atmosphere of a country tavern.
There’s a ‘boot room’ for individuals who want to drink a pint of ale while wearing dirty boots, in addition to intimate dining rooms. The upper George Mallory room and Chef’s Library can be reserved for private meetings and eating, and there is a lovely terrace outside with views of the local church.
The National Pub and Bar Awards honor the greatest establishments in England, Wales, Scotland, and Northern Ireland. The ceremony, which was presented by restaurant critic Grace Dent, drew a large crowd in London.
The Galvin Green Man in Essex was named the overall winner. JD Wetherspoon was voted Pub Brand of the Year, while Alchemist was won Bar Brand of the Year, with a location on Brunswick Street in Liverpool.
Winners of the National Pub & Bar Awards in 2021
The Tollemache Arms, Harrington, East Midlands
Galvin Green Man, Chelmsford, East of England
Spitalfields, London – The Gun
Leila Lily’s, Newcastle upon Tyne, North East
Mobberley, North West – The Church Inn
Dungannon, Northern Ireland – Tomney’s Bar
Highlands, North West Scotland – The Plockton Hotel
The Criterion, St Andrews, North East Scotland
No. 1 The Grange, Edinburgh, South East Scotland
The Steamboat Inn, Dumfries, South West Scotland
The Wiremill, Lingfield, South East
The Wheatsheaf, Northleach, South West
Hare & Hounds, Aberthin, Wales
The Flyford, Flyford Flavell, West Midlands
Yorkshire and the Humber – Halifax’s Shibden Mill Inn
