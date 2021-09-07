An hour’s drive from Liverpool, this pub has been awarded one of the greatest in the UK.

The National Pub and Bar Awards have recognized a pub less than an hour’s drive from Liverpool as one of the best in the UK.

The Church Inn was named one of 15 regional winners and won the title for the North West.

The pub is an 18th century country inn providing locally produced meals in the leafy community of Mobberley in Knutsford.

Haddock, Salmon, and Crayfish Gratin, Pan Roasted Bacon Wrapped Pork Tenderloin, and hearty Sunday Roast dinners are among the dishes on the menu, which also includes a large range of appetizers, puddings, and cheese.

The Church Inn reopened in June 2013 after being purchased by Tim Bird and Mary McLaughlin after deteriorating into a near-derelict state. It has since been completely renovated to match the atmosphere of a country tavern.

There’s a ‘boot room’ for individuals who want to drink a pint of ale while wearing dirty boots, in addition to intimate dining rooms. The upper George Mallory room and Chef’s Library can be reserved for private meetings and eating, and there is a lovely terrace outside with views of the local church.

The National Pub and Bar Awards honor the greatest establishments in England, Wales, Scotland, and Northern Ireland. The ceremony, which was presented by restaurant critic Grace Dent, drew a large crowd in London.

The Galvin Green Man in Essex was named the overall winner. JD Wetherspoon was voted Pub Brand of the Year, while Alchemist was won Bar Brand of the Year, with a location on Brunswick Street in Liverpool.

Winners of the National Pub & Bar Awards in 2021

The Tollemache Arms, Harrington, East Midlands

Galvin Green Man, Chelmsford, East of England

Spitalfields, London – The Gun

Leila Lily’s, Newcastle upon Tyne, North East

Mobberley, North West – The Church Inn

Dungannon, Northern Ireland – Tomney’s Bar

Highlands, North West Scotland – The Plockton Hotel

The Criterion, St Andrews, North East Scotland

No. 1 The Grange, Edinburgh, South East Scotland

The Steamboat Inn, Dumfries, South West Scotland

The Wiremill, Lingfield, South East

The Wheatsheaf, Northleach, South West

Hare & Hounds, Aberthin, Wales

The Flyford, Flyford Flavell, West Midlands

Yorkshire and the Humber – Halifax’s Shibden Mill Inn

