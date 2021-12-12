An hour from Liverpool, there is a Christmas forest walk with a fire garden and Father Christmas.

An hour from Liverpool, a new after-dark light path has opened, where you can wander through a woodland lighted up with glittering lights and a fire garden.

Delemere Forest’s glistening walk has illuminated dragonflies, singing trees, and shimmering reflections that cast light in unexpected places.

Visitors can travel through a world of trees showered in shimmering lights while listening to a soundtrack of seasonal favorites, all inspired by the terrain.

Florison, an internationally acclaimed installation artwork, and the beautiful Christmas Cathedral, which had over a thousand pea lights, were weaved into the forest terrain, illuminating secret corners.

There are street food vendors along the way to keep you warm. As you finish your nighttime adventure, toast marshmallows over a fire, sip a spiced winter warmer, or sip a festive hot chocolate.

Traditional carnival attractions are also available, and keep an eye out for Father Christmas along the way.

The route is suitable for tourists of all ages and is easily accessible. Tickets are on sale now and are selling quickly; you can get them here. The trail is available on select occasions through New Year’s Eve, starting at 4.30 p.m. and closing at 8 p.m.

Advance tickets start at £19.50 for adults, £13.50 for children, and £62 for a family (two adults and two children). Caregivers and children under the age of two are admitted free. Parking costs £8 per vehicle. Delamere Forest members enjoy a £1.50 discount per person (max six people).